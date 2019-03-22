Euro 2020 qualifiers: Seamus Coleman to captain Republic of Ireland against Gibraltar

Seamus Coleman's place in the Republic team has come under threat from Matt Doherty

Euro 2020: Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland Venue: Victoria Stadium, Gibraltar Date: Saturday, 23 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says Seamus Coleman will start as captain for their opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Gibraltar.

Coleman, 30, was the Republic captain under previous boss Martin O'Neill and he will continue in the role when he wins his 50th cap on Saturday.

The Everton full-back's place in the Irish side is coming under threat from in-form Wolves defender Matt Doherty.

McCarthy will name his team just before kick-off at the Victoria Stadium.

Doherty, who has scored six goals in 36 appearances for Wolves this season, could still be deployed in a more advanced role for the Group D match.