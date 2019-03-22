Euro 2020 qualifiers: Seamus Coleman to captain Republic of Ireland against Gibraltar
|Euro 2020: Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland
|Venue: Victoria Stadium, Gibraltar Date: Saturday, 23 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT
|Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website
Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says Seamus Coleman will start as captain for their opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Gibraltar.
Coleman, 30, was the Republic captain under previous boss Martin O'Neill and he will continue in the role when he wins his 50th cap on Saturday.
The Everton full-back's place in the Irish side is coming under threat from in-form Wolves defender Matt Doherty.
McCarthy will name his team just before kick-off at the Victoria Stadium.
Doherty, who has scored six goals in 36 appearances for Wolves this season, could still be deployed in a more advanced role for the Group D match.