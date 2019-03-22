Sebastien Frey: Virus 'nearly kills' ex-France & Fiorentina goalkeeper
- From the section European Football
Former Fiorentina, Parma and France goalkeeper Sebastien Frey has revealed that he was 'debilitated' by a serious virus which 'could've taken me away'.
"I was hospitalised in an emergency with a fever of 40 degrees and it would not come down," he wrote on Instagram.
"They found a virus that debilitated me completely bit by bit and could have left me far from you all."
The 39-year-old, who last played top-level football for Turkish club Bursaspor in 2015, won two France caps.
"Luck would have it that I overcame this test. I will get back on my feet as I have always done," he added.
"I always played to win and now, with determination and strength, I will also win this battle."
Frey began his career at Cannes, before playing for Inter Milan, Verona, Parma, Fiorentina and Genoa in Italy.
He was linked with a move to the Premier League throughout his career, claiming at various times that Manchester United,Chelsea and Arsenal were keen to sign him.