Sebastien Frey: Virus 'nearly kills' ex-France & Fiorentina goalkeeper

Sebastien Frey
Frey won the Coppa Italia with Parma in 2002

Former Fiorentina, Parma and France goalkeeper Sebastien Frey has revealed that he was 'debilitated' by a serious virus which 'could've taken me away'.

"I was hospitalised in an emergency with a fever of 40 degrees and it would not come down," he wrote on Instagram.

"They found a virus that debilitated me completely bit by bit and could have left me far from you all."

The 39-year-old, who last played top-level football for Turkish club Bursaspor in 2015, won two France caps.

"Luck would have it that I overcame this test. I will get back on my feet as I have always done," he added.

"I always played to win and now, with determination and strength, I will also win this battle."

Frey began his career at Cannes, before playing for Inter Milan, Verona, Parma, Fiorentina and Genoa in Italy.

He was linked with a move to the Premier League throughout his career, claiming at various times that Manchester United,Chelsea and Arsenal were keen to sign him.

