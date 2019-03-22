Africa Cup of Nations: Malawi hold Morocco in final qualifier

Cameroon are the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions

Already eliminated Malawi held qualified Morocco to a goalless draw in their final Group B game in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Some of Morocco's best chances fell to Rashid Alioui who hit the woodwork on three occasions.

Morocco coach Herve Renard also gave a debut to Oussama Idrissi just days after the Netherlands-born winger was cleared by Fifa to swap national allegiances.

The other game in the group is on Saturday and sees Cameroon face visiting Comoros to decide who will be playing in the finals.

A draw for former hosts Cameroon will be enough for them to advance, while victory for Comoros will see them clinch second place thanks to a better head-to-head record with the Indomitable Lions.