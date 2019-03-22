Championship: Highland derby to be shown on BBC Scotland

Caledonain stadium
The original fixture between the sides was called off due to a waterlogged pitch

Ross County's rearranged visit to face Inverness Caledonian Thistle will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

The Highland derby will take place on Tuesday 2 April - kick off 19:05 GMT - with the visitors going for the Scottish Championship title.

The original game was called off due to a waterlogged pitch earlier this month.

Ross County are currently eight points clear at the summit of the Scottish second tier, Inverness are a point off a play-off place in fifth.

