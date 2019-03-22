Mexico U22 0-0 Scotland U21: Mikey Johnston has late penalty saved

Celtic forward Mikey Johnston could not convert a stoppage-time penalty

Mikey Johnston missed a penalty with the last kick of the ball as Scotland Under-21s drew 0-0 with Mexico Under-22s in Marbella, Spain.

A dull friendly was petering out when substitute Ben House was impeded by goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado.

However, Juardo redeemed himself by diving to his right to stop a weak spot-kick from Celtic's Johnston, also on as a replacement.

The Scots next play Sweden at the same venue on Monday.

Jamie Brandon, Jake Hastie, Barry Maguire and Kyle McAllister all made first starts at this level, while head coach Scot Gemmill chose Ross McCrorie as his captain.

Ross Doohan saved well from Ronaldo Cisneros as the first half drew to a close, while Erick Aguirre fired narrowly wide after the interval.

In a rare opening for Scotland, Rangers' McCrorie hit the side-netting with a volley.

Eduardo Aguirre fluffed a great chance in front of goal for Mexico in stoppage time before Johnston squandered his golden chance for victory.