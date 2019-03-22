Swansea City: Championship club seek staff redundancies

Swansea City and Ospreys rugby team play at Liberty Stadium

Swansea City are seeking redundancies among all staff other than senior players and manager Graham Potter.

All other club employees have been told financial constraints following relegation from the Premier League at the end of 2018-19 means "there is likely to be a reduction in headcount".

Privately Swansea City say the decision was made before the appointment of new chairman Trevor Birch.

"It has been a difficult decision for the club to take," said the club.

"But these actions are necessary as part of the ongoing attempt to reduce the cost base in line with the significant reduction in revenue as a result of relegation from the Premier League."

The Swans' statement added: "We are hopeful that the offer of an improved voluntary package will limit the impact on staff."

More to follow.