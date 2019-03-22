Scottish Gossip: Alex McLeish, Scotland, Kazakhstan, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Shinnie, Dundee, Luton

KAZAKHSTAN 3-0 SCOTLAND HEADLINES

Humiliation: Scotland nightmare as they lose 3-0 to a team ranked 117th in the world (Daily Telegraph)

Shower of Scotland (Daily Express)

It's all gone to Eck for Scotland gaffer (The National)

Ecksit (Daily Record)

Down the Kazi (Scottish Sun)

Kazakhs 3 Wazzocks 0 (Daily Star)

Shameful Scots lose the plot (The Times)

San Marino will smell blood now (Mirror)

The. Worst. Ever. (Daily Mail)

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Bookmakers have slashed odds on Alex McLeish being sacked as Scotland head coach - and Gordon Strachan is favourite to make a sensational return - after the 3-0 defeat away to Kazakhstan in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie, who was drafted in at left-back as injury cover, accepted personal responsibility for Scotland's embarrassing 3-0 defeat by Kazakhstan in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier and predicted he will be unable to get back into the team in future as a result of his display. (The Herald)

Scotland head coach Alex McLeish has revealed that Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay had a stomach bug that led to him sprinting up the tunnel at the end of the 3-0 defeat by Kazakhstan and was not snubbing the Tartan Army. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland captain Callum McGregor says his on-field disagreement with assistant coach James McFadden was a misunderstanding after the Celtic midfielder saw team-mate Scott McTominay leave the field at the end of the 3-0 defeat by Kazakhstan rather than applaud the visiting fans. (Scottish Sun)

Luton Town manager Mick Harford has confirmed his interested in Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie, who is out of contract this summer. (Daily Record)

Tickets for the Scottish Premiership clash between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on 31 March have appeared on some resale websites for as much as £721 for a single ticket. (The Scotsman)

Left-back Kieran Tierney, who missed Scotland's 3-0 defeat by Kazakhstan is also out of the Euro 2020 qualifier against San Marino, is now a major worry for Celtic ahead of the Old Firm game with Rangers a week on Sunday. (Scottish Sun)

Dedryck Boyata has handed Celtic a major boost ahead of their meeting with title rivals Rangers as the central defender recovered from injury to start for Belgium in Thursday's's Euro 2020 qualifying win over Russia. (Daily Record)

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic scored his first goal for Croatia in their 2-1 win over Azerbaijan in Euro 2020 qualifying Group E. (Scottish Sun)

Although Ann Budge is due to hand over her 75.1% shareholding in Hearts to the Foundation of Hearts fan group in spring 2020, she will remain the ultimate authority at Tynecastle Park thereafter as long as she remains chief executive. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Roger Arnott, the Hearts academy director, says a commitment to equality, and not a financial return, is what prompted the club's owner, Ann Budge, to instigate the women's academy, which will take in its first players after the end of the current women's season in November. (The Scotsman)

Dundee have issued an official apology to the two Celtic fans who had their tricolor flag removed by stewards at the weekend. (Daily Record)