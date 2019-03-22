Women's Champions League: Chelsea fans 'should not be discouraged' from travelling to PSG

BBC reporter Jacqui Oatley said she had "never seen anything like it in the women's game"

Chelsea Women boss Emma Hayes says supporters "should not be discouraged" from travelling to France after weapons were found on a coach carrying Paris St-Germain fans to Thursday's Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Up to 50 PSG fans were denied entry to Kingsmeadow, as Chelsea won 2-0.

Police say knuckledusters, fireworks and drugs were found on the coach and a man was arrested for possession of Class A drugs.

The second leg is in Paris on 27 March.

Blues manager Hayes says she expects a "hostile" atmosphere at Stade Jean Bouin in the French capital, but added: "We have to remember that the women's game is progressing, that fans are following, and with that comes the same level of scrutiny.

"Ultimately they have to behave, whether it's our fans or their fans. The police dealt with it in the right way.

"I'm sure our security will be well briefed. The police took care of what they had to, and I expect the organisation and preparation for that will make sure that our fans are safe.

"I don't think we should discourage anyone from going."

Police were first called to reports of vandalism at the stadium at 08:00 GMT, almost 11 hours before the 19:05 kick-off, then later to disorder at Waterloo and Wimbledon stations.

Reports suggested a door at the stadium had been broken and parts of the ground had daubed with pro-PSG graffiti.

A small number of PSG supporters were permitted entry to the ground.

Violence has previously marred men's fixtures between the two clubs.

Four Chelsea supporters were given suspended one-year sentences by a French court after video footage emerged in 2015 of fans pushing a black man off a Paris Metro train before a Champions League match.

In 2014, European football's governing body Uefa ordered a partial closure of PSG's Parc des Princes stadium for a Champions League game after disabled Chelsea supporters claimed they were spat at and had coins and bottles thrown at them during a quarter-final match at the ground in the competition.

Chelsea Women are aiming to become the first English club to get to the Women's Champions League final since Arsenal in 2007, while PSG hope to reach a second straight semi-final.