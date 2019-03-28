Livingston v Hibernian
- Following a run of five defeats from six top-flight games against Hibernian (W1), Livingston have avoided defeat in each of their past two Scottish Premiership matches against Hibs (W1 D1), winning the most recent meeting between the two sides at the Almondvale Stadium 2-1 in September 2018.
- Hibernian have scored in five consecutive top-flight matches against Livingston (W3 D1 L1), since a 3-0 defeat back in April 2005 under Tony Mowbray.
- Only Rangers (34) and Celtic (43) have picked up more points at home in the Scottish Premiership this season then Livingston (29).
- Hibernian have lost just one of their past five Scottish Premiership games played on a Friday (W2 D2 L1), having lost four of their first five such matches played on this day in the competition beforehand (W1).
- Marc McNulty has been directly involved in eight of Hibernian's last 10 league goals (6 goals, 2 assists).