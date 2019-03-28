Scottish Premiership
Livingston19:45Hibernian
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Hibernian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Following a run of five defeats from six top-flight games against Hibernian (W1), Livingston have avoided defeat in each of their past two Scottish Premiership matches against Hibs (W1 D1), winning the most recent meeting between the two sides at the Almondvale Stadium 2-1 in September 2018.
  • Hibernian have scored in five consecutive top-flight matches against Livingston (W3 D1 L1), since a 3-0 defeat back in April 2005 under Tony Mowbray.
  • Only Rangers (34) and Celtic (43) have picked up more points at home in the Scottish Premiership this season then Livingston (29).
  • Hibernian have lost just one of their past five Scottish Premiership games played on a Friday (W2 D2 L1), having lost four of their first five such matches played on this day in the competition beforehand (W1).
  • Marc McNulty has been directly involved in eight of Hibernian's last 10 league goals (6 goals, 2 assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic30224467165170
2Rangers30179466224460
3Aberdeen30157846341252
4Kilmarnock30149739281151
5Hearts30145113535047
6Hibernian30129945321345
7St Johnstone30125133039-941
8Motherwell30124143341-840
9Livingston30108123231138
10Hamilton3073202061-4124
11Dundee3046202462-3818
12St Mirren3045212157-3617
View full Scottish Premiership table

