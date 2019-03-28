Championship
West Brom20:00Birmingham
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City

Birmingham City manager Garry Monk
Following their nine-point deduction, Garry Monk's Birmingham City are now only five points above the relegation zone
Follow live text coverage from 19:45 GMT on Friday

Kieran Gibbs and Tosin Adarabioyo are in contention to return when West Brom host Birmingham in the Championship.

Stefan Johansen, Rekeem Harper, Sam Field and Ahmed Hegazi all returned from international duty unscathed but Matt Phillips is expected to miss out.

Birmingham have Maxime Colin available for selection following his recovery from a tight hamstring.

Marc Roberts and Charlie Lakin, who both missed the defeat at Preston through injury, have been passed fit.

The match is City's first since their nine-point deduction for breaching profitability and sustainability rules.

The Blues were seven points off the play-offs but are now five points above the relegation zone.

Match facts

  • West Brom are unbeaten in their last four league games against Birmingham (W2 D2), their longest such run against them since November 1997 (five games).
  • Birmingham are looking for their first away league win at the Hawthorns since August 2005, having failed to win on their two trips since (D1 L1).
  • West Bromwich Albion have already won more league matches this season (19) than they managed in their last two Premier League seasons in 2016-17 and 2017-18 combined (18).
  • Birmingham have lost their past four league matches - the worst run of Garry Monk's managerial career with a single club.
  • West Brom's last eight Championship goals have been scored by different players (Montero, Murphy, Livermore, Johansen, Brunt, Holgate, Rodriguez and Edwards).
  • Since scoring against Bristol City in February, Birmingham have had 59 shots in the Championship without finding the net.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich38239677482978
2Sheff Utd38228864343074
3Leeds38227963392473
4West Brom381910972482467
5Middlesbrough37151394031958
6Aston Villa381415968541457
7Preston381512115850857
8Derby371511114644256
9Bristol City361510114538755
10Sheff Wed381413114851-355
11Nottm Forest381315105244854
12Hull38149155456-251
13Brentford3713101460501049
14Swansea36138154546-147
15Stoke381017113742-547
16Blackburn381211155260-847
17QPR38128184559-1444
18Birmingham381214125349441
19Wigan38109194157-1639
20Millwall37910184155-1437
21Reading38813174056-1637
22Rotherham38715164061-2136
23Bolton3878232663-3729
24Ipswich38315203062-3224
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you