West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City
- From the section Championship
Kieran Gibbs and Tosin Adarabioyo are in contention to return when West Brom host Birmingham in the Championship.
Stefan Johansen, Rekeem Harper, Sam Field and Ahmed Hegazi all returned from international duty unscathed but Matt Phillips is expected to miss out.
Birmingham have Maxime Colin available for selection following his recovery from a tight hamstring.
Marc Roberts and Charlie Lakin, who both missed the defeat at Preston through injury, have been passed fit.
The match is City's first since their nine-point deduction for breaching profitability and sustainability rules.
The Blues were seven points off the play-offs but are now five points above the relegation zone.
Match facts
- West Brom are unbeaten in their last four league games against Birmingham (W2 D2), their longest such run against them since November 1997 (five games).
- Birmingham are looking for their first away league win at the Hawthorns since August 2005, having failed to win on their two trips since (D1 L1).
- West Bromwich Albion have already won more league matches this season (19) than they managed in their last two Premier League seasons in 2016-17 and 2017-18 combined (18).
- Birmingham have lost their past four league matches - the worst run of Garry Monk's managerial career with a single club.
- West Brom's last eight Championship goals have been scored by different players (Montero, Murphy, Livermore, Johansen, Brunt, Holgate, Rodriguez and Edwards).
- Since scoring against Bristol City in February, Birmingham have had 59 shots in the Championship without finding the net.