Irn Bru Cup: Connah's Quay Nomads 'chomping at the bit' for final

Connah's Quay Nomads manager Andy Morrison says Saturday's Irn Bru Scottish Challenge Cup final is an "historic" match for Welsh football.

Morrison's side will travel to Inverness to play Scottish Championship leaders Ross County.

They are hoping to become the first Welsh side to lift the trophy.

The manager says his side's success in the Irn Bru Cup is a sign that Welsh Premier sides are improving "year on year".

Nomads have beaten Falkirk, Coleraine, Queen's Park and Edinburgh City to reach the final.

"It's a great game, it leads into another semi-final the week after (versus Newtown in the Welsh Cup), so they are all big games and everybody wants to be involved at this time of the year," Morrison told BBC Wales Sport.

"The squad are chomping at the bit in training and they are conducting themselves perfectly and wanting to be part of this - which is a very historic game not just for us, but also for Welsh football," he said.

Over 50 teams entered the competition from the Scottish Championship, League One and Two as well as under-21 teams from the Scottish Premiership and teams from the Highland and Lowland Leagues.

Connah's Quay and The New Saints represented Wales, while two teams from the Northern Ireland Premiership, the League of Ireland and the National League were also involved.

Four hundred miles separate Connah's Quay and Inverness, and the club has opted to fly to Scotland in order to boost preparation - which the manager admits will be expensive despite financial help from the competition's sponsors.

"There will be no excuses - and that's the key point - making sure that nobody has any excuses when it comes to match day," said Morrison.

"If Ross County are better than us on the day then good luck to them but we will be more than ready to give a good account of ourselves like we have done in every round so far - it's about us going into games not interested in making friends, we're interested in winning games of football," the manager said.

The Flintshire side are in the hunt for three trophies this season - they are currently top of the Welsh Premier League and are in the semi-finals of the Welsh Cup.