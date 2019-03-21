European Championship Qualifying
Slovakia0Hungary0

Slovakia v Hungary

Line-ups

Slovakia

  • 23Dubravka
  • 2Pekarík
  • 3VavroBooked at 21mins
  • 14Skriniar
  • 16Hancko
  • 19Kucka
  • 22Lobotka
  • 10Rusnák
  • 17Hamsik
  • 20Mak
  • 8Duda

Substitutes

  • 1Kozácik
  • 4Stetina
  • 5Satka
  • 6Gregus
  • 7Mihálik
  • 9Stoch
  • 11Bero
  • 12Rodák
  • 13Hrosovsky
  • 15Siplak
  • 18Safranko
  • 21Duris

Hungary

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 2Lang
  • 6Orban
  • 4Kádár
  • 3Korhut
  • 14Lovrencsics
  • 8Nagy
  • 13KalmarBooked at 10mins
  • 15Kleinheisler
  • 10Kovács
  • 9Szalai

Substitutes

  • 5Souza dos Santos
  • 7Dzsudzsák
  • 11Holman
  • 12Dibusz
  • 16Pátkai
  • 17Varga
  • 18Nagy
  • 19Balogh
  • 20Szoboszlai
  • 21Bese
  • 22Kovacsik
  • 23Holender
Referee:
Vladislav Bezborodov

Match Stats

Home TeamSlovakiaAway TeamHungary
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

Ádám Szalai (Hungary) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Milan Skriniar (Slovakia).

Foul by Ondrej Duda (Slovakia).

Willi Orban (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

David Hancko (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ádám Szalai (Hungary).

Offside, Slovakia. David Hancko tries a through ball, but Robert Mak is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Willi Orban (Hungary) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mihály Korhut with a cross following a set piece situation.

Ádám Szalai (Hungary) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Stanislav Lobotka (Slovakia).

Booking

Denis Vavro (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ádám Szalai (Hungary) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Denis Vavro (Slovakia).

Foul by Peter Pekarík (Slovakia).

László Kleinheisler (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

David Hancko (Slovakia) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Albert Rusnák.

Attempt blocked. István Kovács (Hungary) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ádám Nagy.

Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Ádám Nagy.

Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.

Attempt saved. Peter Pekarík (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.

Attempt blocked. István Kovács (Hungary) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Albert Rusnák.

Booking

Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stanislav Lobotka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary).

Foul by Stanislav Lobotka (Slovakia).

István Kovács (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Albert Rusnák (Slovakia) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Albert Rusnák (Slovakia).

Willi Orban (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ádám Lang (Hungary).

Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Slovakia. Denis Vavro tries a through ball, but Ondrej Duda is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Czech Rep00000000
3England00000000
4Kosovo00000000
5Montenegro00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lithuania00000000
2Luxembourg00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Serbia00000000
5Ukraine00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11002023
2Estonia10100001
3Northern Ireland10100001
4Germany00000000
5Belarus100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark00000000
2Georgia00000000
3Gibraltar00000000
4R. of Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan11001013
2Hungary10100001
3Slovakia10100001
4Wales00000000
5Croatia100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Malta00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000
5Spain00000000
6Sweden00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11001013
2Austria10100001
3Israel10100001
4Poland10100001
5Slovenia10100001
6Latvia100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3France00000000
4Iceland00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Turkey00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus11005053
2Kazakhstan11003033
3Russia10101101
4Belgium10101101
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Finland00000000
4Greece00000000
5Italy00000000
6Liechtenstein00000000
