Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Slovakia v Hungary
Line-ups
Slovakia
- 23Dubravka
- 2Pekarík
- 3VavroBooked at 21mins
- 14Skriniar
- 16Hancko
- 19Kucka
- 22Lobotka
- 10Rusnák
- 17Hamsik
- 20Mak
- 8Duda
Substitutes
- 1Kozácik
- 4Stetina
- 5Satka
- 6Gregus
- 7Mihálik
- 9Stoch
- 11Bero
- 12Rodák
- 13Hrosovsky
- 15Siplak
- 18Safranko
- 21Duris
Hungary
- 1Gulácsi
- 2Lang
- 6Orban
- 4Kádár
- 3Korhut
- 14Lovrencsics
- 8Nagy
- 13KalmarBooked at 10mins
- 15Kleinheisler
- 10Kovács
- 9Szalai
Substitutes
- 5Souza dos Santos
- 7Dzsudzsák
- 11Holman
- 12Dibusz
- 16Pátkai
- 17Varga
- 18Nagy
- 19Balogh
- 20Szoboszlai
- 21Bese
- 22Kovacsik
- 23Holender
- Referee:
- Vladislav Bezborodov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Ádám Szalai (Hungary) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Slovakia).
Foul by Ondrej Duda (Slovakia).
Willi Orban (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
David Hancko (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ádám Szalai (Hungary).
Offside, Slovakia. David Hancko tries a through ball, but Robert Mak is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Willi Orban (Hungary) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mihály Korhut with a cross following a set piece situation.
Ádám Szalai (Hungary) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stanislav Lobotka (Slovakia).
Booking
Denis Vavro (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ádám Szalai (Hungary) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Denis Vavro (Slovakia).
Foul by Peter Pekarík (Slovakia).
László Kleinheisler (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
David Hancko (Slovakia) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Albert Rusnák.
Attempt blocked. István Kovács (Hungary) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ádám Nagy.
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Ádám Nagy.
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.
Attempt saved. Peter Pekarík (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.
Attempt blocked. István Kovács (Hungary) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Albert Rusnák.
Booking
Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stanislav Lobotka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary).
Foul by Stanislav Lobotka (Slovakia).
István Kovács (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Albert Rusnák (Slovakia) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Albert Rusnák (Slovakia).
Willi Orban (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ádám Lang (Hungary).
Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Slovakia. Denis Vavro tries a through ball, but Ondrej Duda is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.