Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Macedonia v Latvia
Line-ups
Macedonia
- 1Dimitrievski
- 13Ristovski
- 6Musliu
- 14Velkoski
- 8Alioski
- 9Trajkovski
- 17Bardhi
- 16Nikolov
- 11HasaniSubstituted forElmasat 23'minutes
- 23Nestorovski
- 10Pandev
Substitutes
- 2Tosevski
- 3Bejtulai
- 4Ristevski
- 5Zajkov
- 12Iliev
- 15Churlinov
- 18Markoski
- 19Velkoski
- 21Elmas
- 22Siskovski
Latvia
- 1Vanins
- 6Gabovs
- 4Dubra
- 3Oss
- 2Maksimenko
- 14Ciganiks
- 17Tarasovs
- 13Isajevs
- 11Karasausks
- 15Rakels
- 10Sabala
Substitutes
- 5Kurakins
- 7Rugins
- 8Laizans
- 9Ikaunieks
- 12Ikstens
- 16Zulevs
- 18Savalnieks
- 19Jagodinskis
- 20Uldrikis
- 21Cernomordijs
- 22Tobers
- 23Steinbors
- Referee:
- Halis Özkahya
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Delay in match Andris Vanins (Latvia) because of an injury.
Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Vladislavs Gabovs.
Foul by Visar Musliu (Macedonia).
Deniss Rakels (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ilija Nestorovski (Macedonia) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eljif Elmas.
Attempt saved. Boban Nikolov (Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stefan Ristovski with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Macedonia. Eljif Elmas replaces Ferhan Hasani.
Attempt blocked. Ezgjan Alioski (Macedonia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilija Nestorovski.
Attempt blocked. Ilija Nestorovski (Macedonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Enis Bardhi.
Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Vladislavs Gabovs.
Boban Nikolov (Macedonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vladislavs Gabovs (Latvia).
Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Andris Vanins.
Attempt saved. Ferhan Hasani (Macedonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefan Ristovski with a cross.
Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Valerijs Sabala.
Attempt blocked. Ferhan Hasani (Macedonia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Goran Pandev with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Ilija Nestorovski (Macedonia) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski with a cross.
Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Vitalijs Maksimenko.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ferhan Hasani (Macedonia) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Ezgjan Alioski (Macedonia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goran Pandev (Macedonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Igors Tarasovs (Latvia).
Offside, Latvia. Igors Tarasovs tries a through ball, but Arturs Karasausks is caught offside.
Foul by Vladislavs Gabovs (Latvia).
Enis Bardhi (Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Macedonia 1, Latvia 0. Ezgjan Alioski (Macedonia) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Goran Pandev following a fast break.
Stefan Ristovski (Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia).
Foul by Ferhan Hasani (Macedonia).
Igors Tarasovs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Boban Nikolov (Macedonia) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Ferhan Hasani.
Attempt missed. Goran Pandev (Macedonia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stefan Ristovski.
Attempt missed. Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Deniss Rakels.
Hand ball by Deniss Rakels (Latvia).
Valerijs Sabala (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darko Velkoski (Macedonia).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.