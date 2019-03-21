European Championship Qualifying
Macedonia1Latvia0

Macedonia v Latvia

Line-ups

Macedonia

  • 1Dimitrievski
  • 13Ristovski
  • 6Musliu
  • 14Velkoski
  • 8Alioski
  • 9Trajkovski
  • 17Bardhi
  • 16Nikolov
  • 11HasaniSubstituted forElmasat 23'minutes
  • 23Nestorovski
  • 10Pandev

Substitutes

  • 2Tosevski
  • 3Bejtulai
  • 4Ristevski
  • 5Zajkov
  • 12Iliev
  • 15Churlinov
  • 18Markoski
  • 19Velkoski
  • 21Elmas
  • 22Siskovski

Latvia

  • 1Vanins
  • 6Gabovs
  • 4Dubra
  • 3Oss
  • 2Maksimenko
  • 14Ciganiks
  • 17Tarasovs
  • 13Isajevs
  • 11Karasausks
  • 15Rakels
  • 10Sabala

Substitutes

  • 5Kurakins
  • 7Rugins
  • 8Laizans
  • 9Ikaunieks
  • 12Ikstens
  • 16Zulevs
  • 18Savalnieks
  • 19Jagodinskis
  • 20Uldrikis
  • 21Cernomordijs
  • 22Tobers
  • 23Steinbors
Referee:
Halis Özkahya

Match Stats

Home TeamMacedoniaAway TeamLatvia
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home11
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Andris Vanins (Latvia) because of an injury.

Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Vladislavs Gabovs.

Foul by Visar Musliu (Macedonia).

Deniss Rakels (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ilija Nestorovski (Macedonia) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eljif Elmas.

Attempt saved. Boban Nikolov (Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stefan Ristovski with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Macedonia. Eljif Elmas replaces Ferhan Hasani.

Attempt blocked. Ezgjan Alioski (Macedonia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilija Nestorovski.

Attempt blocked. Ilija Nestorovski (Macedonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Enis Bardhi.

Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Vladislavs Gabovs.

Boban Nikolov (Macedonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Vladislavs Gabovs (Latvia).

Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Andris Vanins.

Attempt saved. Ferhan Hasani (Macedonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefan Ristovski with a cross.

Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Valerijs Sabala.

Attempt blocked. Ferhan Hasani (Macedonia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Goran Pandev with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Ilija Nestorovski (Macedonia) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski with a cross.

Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Vitalijs Maksimenko.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ferhan Hasani (Macedonia) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Ezgjan Alioski (Macedonia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Goran Pandev (Macedonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Igors Tarasovs (Latvia).

Offside, Latvia. Igors Tarasovs tries a through ball, but Arturs Karasausks is caught offside.

Foul by Vladislavs Gabovs (Latvia).

Enis Bardhi (Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Macedonia 1, Latvia 0. Ezgjan Alioski (Macedonia) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Goran Pandev following a fast break.

Stefan Ristovski (Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia).

Foul by Ferhan Hasani (Macedonia).

Igors Tarasovs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Boban Nikolov (Macedonia) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Ferhan Hasani.

Attempt missed. Goran Pandev (Macedonia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stefan Ristovski.

Attempt missed. Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Deniss Rakels.

Hand ball by Deniss Rakels (Latvia).

Valerijs Sabala (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darko Velkoski (Macedonia).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Czech Rep00000000
3England00000000
4Kosovo00000000
5Montenegro00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lithuania00000000
2Luxembourg00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Serbia00000000
5Ukraine00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11002023
2Estonia10100001
3Northern Ireland10100001
4Germany00000000
5Belarus100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark00000000
2Georgia00000000
3Gibraltar00000000
4R. of Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan11001013
2Hungary10100001
3Slovakia10100001
4Wales00000000
5Croatia100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Malta00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000
5Spain00000000
6Sweden00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11001013
2Austria10100001
3Israel10100001
4Poland10100001
5Slovenia10100001
6Latvia100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3France00000000
4Iceland00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Turkey00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus11005053
2Kazakhstan11003033
3Russia10101101
4Belgium10101101
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Finland00000000
4Greece00000000
5Italy00000000
6Liechtenstein00000000
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you