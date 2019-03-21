Bibras Natcho (Israel) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Israel v Slovenia
Line-ups
Israel
- 1Harush
- 2Dasa
- 17Taha
- 12Yeini
- 20Ben Harush
- 13Tawatha
- 14Peretz
- 6Natcho
- 21Kayal
- 7Zahavi
- 9Dabbur
Substitutes
- 3Glazer
- 4Dgani
- 5Habashi
- 8Cohen
- 10Hemed
- 11Cohen
- 15Micha
- 16Solomon
- 18Marciano
- 19Saba
- 22Bitton
- 23Gerafi
Slovenia
- 1Oblak
- 20Stojanovic
- 5Struna
- 17Mevlja
- 13Jokic
- 6Krhin
- 8Kurtic
- 21Verbic
- 7Ilicic
- 9Sporar
- 10Zajc
Substitutes
- 2Struna
- 3Balkovec
- 4Blazic
- 11Zahovic
- 12Belec
- 14Bohar
- 15Crnigoj
- 16Sorcan
- 18Bijol
- 19Beric
- 22Stankovic
- 23Mitrovic
- Referee:
- Tiago Martins
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Booking
Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bibras Natcho (Israel).
Attempt missed. Beram Kayal (Israel) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Dor Peretz.
Attempt saved. Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.
Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Eli Dasa (Israel).
Attempt saved. Bibras Natcho (Israel) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eli Dasa.
Rene Krhin (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Beram Kayal (Israel).
Offside, Slovenia. Josip Ilicic tries a through ball, but Andraz Sporar is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Miha Zajc (Slovenia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.
Foul by Aljaz Struna (Slovenia).
Eran Zahavi (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andraz Sporar (Slovenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.
Attempt blocked. Munas Dabbur (Israel) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Beram Kayal.
Attempt saved. Miha Zajc (Slovenia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bojan Jokic with a cross.
Foul by Bibras Natcho (Israel).
Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Israel. Conceded by Rene Krhin.
Offside, Slovenia. Josip Ilicic tries a through ball, but Petar Stojanovic is caught offside.
Foul by Dor Peretz (Israel).
Rene Krhin (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Sheran Yeini.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.