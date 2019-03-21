European Championship Qualifying
Israel0Slovenia0

Israel v Slovenia

Line-ups

Israel

  • 1Harush
  • 2Dasa
  • 17Taha
  • 12Yeini
  • 20Ben Harush
  • 13Tawatha
  • 14Peretz
  • 6Natcho
  • 21Kayal
  • 7Zahavi
  • 9Dabbur

Substitutes

  • 3Glazer
  • 4Dgani
  • 5Habashi
  • 8Cohen
  • 10Hemed
  • 11Cohen
  • 15Micha
  • 16Solomon
  • 18Marciano
  • 19Saba
  • 22Bitton
  • 23Gerafi

Slovenia

  • 1Oblak
  • 20Stojanovic
  • 5Struna
  • 17Mevlja
  • 13Jokic
  • 6Krhin
  • 8Kurtic
  • 21Verbic
  • 7Ilicic
  • 9Sporar
  • 10Zajc

Substitutes

  • 2Struna
  • 3Balkovec
  • 4Blazic
  • 11Zahovic
  • 12Belec
  • 14Bohar
  • 15Crnigoj
  • 16Sorcan
  • 18Bijol
  • 19Beric
  • 22Stankovic
  • 23Mitrovic
Referee:
Tiago Martins

Match Stats

Home TeamIsraelAway TeamSlovenia
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

Booking

Bibras Natcho (Israel) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bibras Natcho (Israel).

Attempt missed. Beram Kayal (Israel) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Dor Peretz.

Attempt saved. Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.

Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Eli Dasa (Israel).

Attempt saved. Bibras Natcho (Israel) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eli Dasa.

Rene Krhin (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Beram Kayal (Israel).

Offside, Slovenia. Josip Ilicic tries a through ball, but Andraz Sporar is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Miha Zajc (Slovenia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.

Foul by Aljaz Struna (Slovenia).

Eran Zahavi (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Andraz Sporar (Slovenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.

Attempt blocked. Munas Dabbur (Israel) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Beram Kayal.

Attempt saved. Miha Zajc (Slovenia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bojan Jokic with a cross.

Foul by Bibras Natcho (Israel).

Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Israel. Conceded by Rene Krhin.

Offside, Slovenia. Josip Ilicic tries a through ball, but Petar Stojanovic is caught offside.

Foul by Dor Peretz (Israel).

Rene Krhin (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Sheran Yeini.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Czech Rep00000000
3England00000000
4Kosovo00000000
5Montenegro00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lithuania00000000
2Luxembourg00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Serbia00000000
5Ukraine00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11002023
2Estonia10100001
3Northern Ireland10100001
4Germany00000000
5Belarus100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark00000000
2Georgia00000000
3Gibraltar00000000
4R. of Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan11001013
2Hungary10100001
3Slovakia10100001
4Wales00000000
5Croatia100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Malta00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000
5Spain00000000
6Sweden00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11001013
2Austria10100001
3Israel10100001
4Poland10100001
5Slovenia10100001
6Latvia100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3France00000000
4Iceland00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Turkey00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus11005053
2Kazakhstan11003033
3Russia10101101
4Belgium10101101
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Finland00000000
4Greece00000000
5Italy00000000
6Liechtenstein00000000
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you