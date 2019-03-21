Julian Baumgartlinger (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Austria v Poland
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Austria
- 1Lindner
- 20Lainer
- 3Dragovic
- 4Hinteregger
- 11Wöber
- 10Grillitsch
- 14Baumgartlinger
- 22Lazaro
- 9Sabitzer
- 8Alaba
- 7Arnautovic
Substitutes
- 2Ulmer
- 5Posch
- 6Ilsanker
- 12Strebinger
- 13Stankovic
- 15Prödl
- 16Zulj
- 17Kainz
- 18Laimer
- 19Onisiwo
- 21Janko
- 23Schlager
Poland
- 1Szczesny
- 19Kedziora
- 15Glik
- 5Bednarek
- 18Bereszynski
- 11Grosicki
- 10Krychowiak
- 14Klich
- 20Zielinski
- 7Milik
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Pazdan
- 3Jedrzejczyk
- 4Cionek
- 6Góralski
- 8Linetty
- 12Skorupski
- 13Reca
- 16Blaszczykowski
- 17Kadzior
- 21Frankowski
- 22Fabianski
- 23Piatek
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Kamil Glik (Poland).
Attempt blocked. Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross.
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Heinz Lindner.
Attempt saved. Kamil Grosicki (Poland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Stefan Lainer (Austria).
Piotr Zielinski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kamil Glik (Poland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora with a headed pass.
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.
Attempt missed. David Alaba (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Martin Hinteregger.
Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.
Corner, Austria. Conceded by Arkadiusz Milik.
Corner, Austria. Conceded by Kamil Glik.
Attempt blocked. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Lainer with a cross.
Valentino Lazaro (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Poland).
Julian Baumgartlinger (Austria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mateusz Klich (Poland).
Florian Grillitsch (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland).
Maximilian Wöber (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kamil Grosicki (Poland).
Attempt blocked. David Alaba (Austria) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro.
Corner, Poland. Conceded by David Alaba.
Offside, Austria. Stefan Lainer tries a through ball, but Valentino Lazaro is caught offside.
Foul by Aleksandar Dragovic (Austria).
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.