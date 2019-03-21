European Championship Qualifying
Austria0Poland0

Austria v Poland

Line-ups

Austria

  • 1Lindner
  • 20Lainer
  • 3Dragovic
  • 4Hinteregger
  • 11Wöber
  • 10Grillitsch
  • 14Baumgartlinger
  • 22Lazaro
  • 9Sabitzer
  • 8Alaba
  • 7Arnautovic

Substitutes

  • 2Ulmer
  • 5Posch
  • 6Ilsanker
  • 12Strebinger
  • 13Stankovic
  • 15Prödl
  • 16Zulj
  • 17Kainz
  • 18Laimer
  • 19Onisiwo
  • 21Janko
  • 23Schlager

Poland

  • 1Szczesny
  • 19Kedziora
  • 15Glik
  • 5Bednarek
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 11Grosicki
  • 10Krychowiak
  • 14Klich
  • 20Zielinski
  • 7Milik
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 2Pazdan
  • 3Jedrzejczyk
  • 4Cionek
  • 6Góralski
  • 8Linetty
  • 12Skorupski
  • 13Reca
  • 16Blaszczykowski
  • 17Kadzior
  • 21Frankowski
  • 22Fabianski
  • 23Piatek
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamAustriaAway TeamPoland
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

Julian Baumgartlinger (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kamil Glik (Poland).

Attempt blocked. Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross.

Corner, Poland. Conceded by Heinz Lindner.

Attempt saved. Kamil Grosicki (Poland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Stefan Lainer (Austria).

Piotr Zielinski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kamil Glik (Poland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora with a headed pass.

Corner, Poland. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.

Attempt missed. David Alaba (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Martin Hinteregger.

Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.

Corner, Austria. Conceded by Arkadiusz Milik.

Corner, Austria. Conceded by Kamil Glik.

Attempt blocked. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Lainer with a cross.

Valentino Lazaro (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Poland).

Julian Baumgartlinger (Austria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mateusz Klich (Poland).

Florian Grillitsch (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland).

Maximilian Wöber (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kamil Grosicki (Poland).

Attempt blocked. David Alaba (Austria) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro.

Corner, Poland. Conceded by David Alaba.

Offside, Austria. Stefan Lainer tries a through ball, but Valentino Lazaro is caught offside.

Foul by Aleksandar Dragovic (Austria).

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Czech Rep00000000
3England00000000
4Kosovo00000000
5Montenegro00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lithuania00000000
2Luxembourg00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Serbia00000000
5Ukraine00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11002023
2Estonia10100001
3Northern Ireland10100001
4Germany00000000
5Belarus100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark00000000
2Georgia00000000
3Gibraltar00000000
4R. of Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan11001013
2Hungary10100001
3Slovakia10100001
4Wales00000000
5Croatia100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Malta00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000
5Spain00000000
6Sweden00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11001013
2Austria10100001
3Israel10100001
4Poland10100001
5Slovenia10100001
6Latvia100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3France00000000
4Iceland00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Turkey00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus11005053
2Kazakhstan11003033
3Russia10101101
4Belgium10101101
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Finland00000000
4Greece00000000
5Italy00000000
6Liechtenstein00000000
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

