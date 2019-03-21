Attempt blocked. Yuri Kovalev (Belarus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anton Putsila.
Netherlands v Belarus
Line-ups
Netherlands
- 1Cillessen
- 22Dumfries
- 3de Ligt
- 4van Dijk
- 17Blind
- 15de Roon
- 21de Jong
- 7Bergwijn
- 8Wijnaldum
- 9Babel
- 10Depay
Substitutes
- 2Tete
- 5Aké
- 6Pröpper
- 11Promes
- 12van Aanholt
- 13Zoet
- 14Berghuis
- 16Strootman
- 18Vilhena
- 19de Jong
- 20van de Beek
- 23Bizot
Belarus
- 16Gorbunov
- 4Shitov
- 3Martynovich
- 17Sivakov
- 5Polyakov
- 18Maevski
- 2Dragun
- 7Kovalev
- 14Putsila
- 22Stasevich
- 13Signevich
Substitutes
- 1Chichkan
- 6Rios
- 8Savitski
- 9Laptev
- 10Hleb
- 11Saroka
- 12Klimovich
- 15Kislyak
- 19Volodko
- 20Kendysh
- 21Volkov
- 23Nekhajchik
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Anton Putsila.
Marten de Roon (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikolai Signevich (Belarus).
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 2, Belarus 0. Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Attempt missed. Denis Polyakov (Belarus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Attempt blocked. Stanislav Dragun (Belarus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Igor Stasevich with a cross.
Hand ball by Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands).
Foul by Daley Blind (Netherlands).
Yuri Kovalev (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Igor Stasevich (Belarus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikolai Signevich.
Foul by Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands).
Yuri Kovalev (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).
Igor Stasevich (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 1, Belarus 0. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.