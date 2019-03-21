European Championship Qualifying
Netherlands2Belarus0

Netherlands v Belarus

Line-ups

Netherlands

  • 1Cillessen
  • 22Dumfries
  • 3de Ligt
  • 4van Dijk
  • 17Blind
  • 15de Roon
  • 21de Jong
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 9Babel
  • 10Depay

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 5Aké
  • 6Pröpper
  • 11Promes
  • 12van Aanholt
  • 13Zoet
  • 14Berghuis
  • 16Strootman
  • 18Vilhena
  • 19de Jong
  • 20van de Beek
  • 23Bizot

Belarus

  • 16Gorbunov
  • 4Shitov
  • 3Martynovich
  • 17Sivakov
  • 5Polyakov
  • 18Maevski
  • 2Dragun
  • 7Kovalev
  • 14Putsila
  • 22Stasevich
  • 13Signevich

Substitutes

  • 1Chichkan
  • 6Rios
  • 8Savitski
  • 9Laptev
  • 10Hleb
  • 11Saroka
  • 12Klimovich
  • 15Kislyak
  • 19Volodko
  • 20Kendysh
  • 21Volkov
  • 23Nekhajchik
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamBelarus
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Yuri Kovalev (Belarus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anton Putsila.

Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Anton Putsila.

Marten de Roon (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nikolai Signevich (Belarus).

Goal!

Goal! Netherlands 2, Belarus 0. Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

Attempt missed. Denis Polyakov (Belarus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Daley Blind.

Attempt blocked. Stanislav Dragun (Belarus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Igor Stasevich with a cross.

Hand ball by Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands).

Foul by Daley Blind (Netherlands).

Yuri Kovalev (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Igor Stasevich (Belarus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikolai Signevich.

Foul by Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands).

Yuri Kovalev (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).

Igor Stasevich (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Netherlands 1, Belarus 0. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Czech Rep00000000
3England00000000
4Kosovo00000000
5Montenegro00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lithuania00000000
2Luxembourg00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Serbia00000000
5Ukraine00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11002023
2Estonia10100001
3Northern Ireland10100001
4Germany00000000
5Belarus100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark00000000
2Georgia00000000
3Gibraltar00000000
4R. of Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan11001013
2Hungary10100001
3Slovakia10100001
4Wales00000000
5Croatia100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Malta00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000
5Spain00000000
6Sweden00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11001013
2Austria10100001
3Israel10100001
4Poland10100001
5Slovenia10100001
6Latvia100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3France00000000
4Iceland00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Turkey00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus11005053
2Kazakhstan11003033
3Russia10101101
4Belgium10101101
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Finland00000000
4Greece00000000
5Italy00000000
6Liechtenstein00000000
