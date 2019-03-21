European Championship Qualifying
Belgium1Russia1

Belgium v Russia

Line-ups

Belgium

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 20Boyata
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 21Castagne
  • 8Tielemans
  • 6Dendoncker
  • 16T Hazard
  • 14Mertens
  • 10E Hazard
  • 23Batshuayi

Substitutes

  • 3Vermaelen
  • 4Denayer
  • 7Vanaken
  • 9Benteke
  • 11Carrasco
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Casteels
  • 15Mechele
  • 17Origi
  • 18Januzaj
  • 19Praet
  • 22Chadli

Russia

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 3Nababkin
  • 13Kudryashov
  • 14Dzhikiya
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 19Akhmetov
  • 17GolovinBooked at 18mins
  • 7KuzyaevSubstituted forAn Miranchukat 26'minutes
  • 6Cheryshev
  • 22Dzyuba

Substitutes

  • 4Belyaev
  • 5Semenov
  • 8Gazinskiy
  • 9Smolov
  • 10Chalov
  • 11An Miranchuk
  • 12Lunev
  • 15Al Miranchuk
  • 16Shunin
  • 20Ignatjev
  • 21Ozdoev
  • 23Schennikov
Referee:
Ovidiu Hategan

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamRussia
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Yuri Zhirkov.

Offside, Russia. Kirill Nababkin tries a through ball, but Artem Dzyuba is caught offside.

Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ilzat Akhmetov (Russia).

Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).

Fedor Kudryashov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Russia. Anton Miranchuk replaces Daler Kuzyaev because of an injury.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Ilzat Akhmetov.

Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

Booking

Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Aleksandr Golovin (Russia).

Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Belgium 1, Russia 1. Denis Cheryshev (Russia) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Belgium 1, Russia 0. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Timothy Castagne.

Offside, Russia. Georgi Dzhikiya tries a through ball, but Yuri Zhirkov is caught offside.

Foul by Timothy Castagne (Belgium).

Fedor Kudryashov (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Timothy Castagne (Belgium).

Yuri Zhirkov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Mario Fernandes.

Foul by Kirill Nababkin (Russia).

Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Belgium. Jan Vertonghen tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

Dries Mertens (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksandr Golovin (Russia).

Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jan Vertonghen following a corner.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Guilherme.

Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Attempt missed. Artem Dzyuba (Russia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Denis Cheryshev with a cross.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Czech Rep00000000
3England00000000
4Kosovo00000000
5Montenegro00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lithuania00000000
2Luxembourg00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Serbia00000000
5Ukraine00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11002023
2Estonia10100001
3Northern Ireland10100001
4Germany00000000
5Belarus100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark00000000
2Georgia00000000
3Gibraltar00000000
4R. of Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan11001013
2Hungary10100001
3Slovakia10100001
4Wales00000000
5Croatia100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Malta00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000
5Spain00000000
6Sweden00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11001013
2Austria10100001
3Israel10100001
4Poland10100001
5Slovenia10100001
6Latvia100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3France00000000
4Iceland00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Turkey00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus11005053
2Kazakhstan11003033
3Russia10101101
4Belgium10101101
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Finland00000000
4Greece00000000
5Italy00000000
6Liechtenstein00000000
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you