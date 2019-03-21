Match ends, England U21 1, Poland U21 1.
England U21 1-1 Poland U21: Aidy Boothroyd's side extend unbeaten run
England Under-21s extended their unbeaten run to 16 matches as they drew with Poland in a friendly in Bristol.
The Young Lions took an early lead when Dominic Calvert-Lewin tapped in from Reiss Nelson's low cross.
But Poland equalised with a spectacular free-kick from 35 yards from Sebastian Szymanski after England goalkeeper Angus Gunn said he did not need a wall.
England's Nelson and Kieran Dowell shot wide and Jonjoe Kenny's effort hit the post as it ended level.
This was the first of two home friendlies in a week for Aidy Boothroyd's side as they take on Germany in Bournemouth on Tuesday.
England will be competing at the European Under-21 Championship in Italy and San Marino in June and were taking on another one of the sides that had qualified.
Boothroyd will be pleased with his team's performance as they were the better side throughout the majority of the game and were only denied the victory by a magical moment from Szymanski.
There appeared to be no danger when Poland were awarded a free-kick and Gunn was so confident that Szymanski was too far out, he ordered the three players that had formed a defensive wall to move away.
However, the Southampton keeper was left stunned by the Polish player's superb strike in a match held at Bristol City's Ashton Gate stadium.
The Young Lions have not lost a match since a penalty shootout loss to Germany in the semi-finals of the 2017 European Under-21 Championship.
Line-ups
England U21
- 13Gunn
- 2Kenny
- 5Tomori
- 6Kelly
- 3Dasilva
- 8Maddison
- 4DowellSubstituted forChoudhuryat 80'minutes
- 10FodenSubstituted forDaviesat 73'minutes
- 7LookmanSubstituted forBarnesat 72'minutes
- 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forSolankeat 72'minutes
- 11NelsonSubstituted forGrayat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Davies
- 15Fry
- 16Clarke-Salter
- 17Walker-Peters
- 18Barnes
- 19R Sessegnon
- 20Solanke
- 21Gray
- 22Woodman
- 24Choudhury
- 25Konsa
Poland U21
- 12Grabara
- 5Fila
- 3Wieteska
- 2Bielik
- 20Stolarski
- 8Piotrowski
- 16Dziczek
- 17Kapustka
- 23MichalakSubstituted forGaskaat 62'minutes
- 11BuksaSubstituted forSwiderskiat 73'minutes
- 10SzymanskiSubstituted forWdowiakat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dragowski
- 6Gaska
- 7Jozwiak
- 9Swiderski
- 13Wdowiak
- 14Zawada
- 15Jonczy
- 18Tomczyk
- 19Jagiello
- 21Labojko
- 22Loska
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, England U21 1, Poland U21 1.
Attempt missed. Karol Swiderski (Poland U21) header from the right side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Poland U21. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jonjoe Kenny (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hamza Choudhury with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Davies.
Fikayo Tomori (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karol Swiderski (Poland U21).
Attempt missed. Hamza Choudhury (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Davies.
Attempt missed. James Maddison (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
James Maddison (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mateusz Wieteska (Poland U21).
Foul by Tom Davies (England U21).
Karol Swiderski (Poland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Hamza Choudhury replaces Kieran Dowell.
Substitution
Substitution, Poland U21. Mateusz Wdowiak replaces Sebastian Szymanski.
Foul by Lloyd Kelly (England U21).
Damian Gaska (Poland U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Dowell (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonjoe Kenny.
Attempt saved. James Maddison (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jay Dasilva.
Attempt missed. Harvey Barnes (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jay Dasilva.
Substitution
Substitution, Poland U21. Karol Swiderski replaces Adam Buksa.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Tom Davies replaces Phil Foden.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Demarai Gray replaces Reiss Nelson.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Harvey Barnes replaces Ademola Lookman.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Dominic Solanke replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Attempt saved. Patryk Dziczek (Poland U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bartosz Kapustka.
Foul by Fikayo Tomori (England U21).
Jakub Piotrowski (Poland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jonjoe Kenny (England U21) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Phil Foden following a corner.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Pawel Stolarski.
Attempt saved. Jakub Piotrowski (Poland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Damian Gaska.
Lloyd Kelly (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jakub Piotrowski (Poland U21).
Ademola Lookman (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bartosz Kapustka (Poland U21).
Foul by Ademola Lookman (England U21).
Jakub Piotrowski (Poland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Poland U21. Damian Gaska replaces Konrad Michalak.