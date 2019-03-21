England U21 1-1 Poland U21: Aidy Boothroyd's side extend unbeaten run

England goalscorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored eight goals in all competitions for Everton this season

England Under-21s extended their unbeaten run to 16 matches as they drew with Poland in a friendly in Bristol.

The Young Lions took an early lead when Dominic Calvert-Lewin tapped in from Reiss Nelson's low cross.

But Poland equalised with a spectacular free-kick from 35 yards from Sebastian Szymanski after England goalkeeper Angus Gunn said he did not need a wall.

England's Nelson and Kieran Dowell shot wide and Jonjoe Kenny's effort hit the post as it ended level.

This was the first of two home friendlies in a week for Aidy Boothroyd's side as they take on Germany in Bournemouth on Tuesday.

England will be competing at the European Under-21 Championship in Italy and San Marino in June and were taking on another one of the sides that had qualified.

Boothroyd will be pleased with his team's performance as they were the better side throughout the majority of the game and were only denied the victory by a magical moment from Szymanski.

There appeared to be no danger when Poland were awarded a free-kick and Gunn was so confident that Szymanski was too far out, he ordered the three players that had formed a defensive wall to move away.

However, the Southampton keeper was left stunned by the Polish player's superb strike in a match held at Bristol City's Ashton Gate stadium.

The Young Lions have not lost a match since a penalty shootout loss to Germany in the semi-finals of the 2017 European Under-21 Championship.