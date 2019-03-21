England v Czech Republic: Jordan Pickford defends form

Jordan Pickford has won 15 England caps

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has defended his form after manager Gareth Southgate said he would start England's Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic.

The 25-year-old was praised for his performances during last summer's World Cup, including a save in a penalty shootout against Colombia.

But he has been criticised after mistakes for Everton, including in the recent 3-2 loss at Newcastle.

"I don't know why people are questioning it so much," he said.

Speaking to Radio 5 Live, he added: "I know I made an error against Newcastle and a couple of errors before that. You know yourself if you are doing well and I think my form shouldn't be getting questioned. Apart from the Newcastle game I've been on a good run.

"With Everton we've been very good, we are getting that mentality back and we're winning games as well. Personally I think it's getting questioned a bit too much, but let that be, I'm not bothered anyway.

"In the Newcastle game, I made a mistake and bounced back with a good performance against Chelsea, so that shows my mentality and my character in myself, and I think that's been good for me.

"The manager has put faith in me to start tomorrow. I've been training well all week as well, so that's good."