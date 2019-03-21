Kazakhstan 3-0 Scotland: Alex McLeish rues 'horrible' performance

Media playback is not supported on this device McLeish must accept criticism - Miller

Scotland's performance in their 3-0 Euro 2020 qualification humiliation in Kazakhstan was "horrible", manager Alex McLeish has admitted.

The Scots were two down inside 10 minutes, and conceded again just after the break to give the Kazakhs only a second win in 21 qualifiers.

"It was disappointing not to see a great reaction after the first two goals," said McLeish on Sky Sports.

"It possibly puts more pressure on me. We weren't good enough."

Scotland were guilty of abject defending at all three goals as their inexperienced backline was cruelly exposed. And they offered little threat going forward against the country ranked 117 in the world.

McLeish said that, at half-time, he spoke about the Scotland rugby team's astonishing Six Nations comeback against England on Saturday, when they recovered from 31-0 down before ultimately drawing 38-38.

"At half-time we tried to change the system a little to unsettle Kazakhstan," added McLeish. "They were first to the second balls and we just didn't get up to speed.

"I brought the rugby team into it and their reaction last week as an example. I said, 'You've got to roll your sleeves up and if you get a goal I believe you can get another one'."

"Unfortunately the Kazakhs were a team on fire. It was an extremely poor game."

'How long does this continue?' - analysis

Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart on BBC Radio Scotland

It's a very poor start to the campaign on the back of some poor performances in the Nations League. There will be a lot of pressure on the manager after this. The players looked completely lost. It didn't look as if there was a clear idea of what they were trying to do. It really didn't look like we had a game plan or the players didn't understand what the game plan was.

I'd be astonished if the manager's not in charge for the San Marino game. We're only a couple of days away. But how long does this continue? I really don't know. But if there's another performance like this against San Marino I'd imagine that would be it.