FAW Awards: David Brooks and Jess Fishlock named Players of the Year

David Brooks made his international debut in November 2017 under Chris Coleman

Wales' most-capped footballer and an international newcomer won the top accolades at the 2019 Football Association of Wales Awards.

Midfielders Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign/Lyon) and David Brooks (Bournemouth) were named Players of the Year at a ceremony in the Vale Resort.

Brooks also won Young Player of the Year after an impressive transition from Wales under-21s to the seniors.

Sophie Ingle and Gareth Bale both won Players' Player of the Year.

Brooks said: "It has been a whirlwind season, making the transition to the Premier League and playing for Wales.

"It's been a really good year and one many wouldn't have anticipated and hopefully it can get even better by the end of the year."

Ben Davies was the recipient of the Media Choice Award for his defensive performances for Wales and Tottenham Hotspur, while former Wales and Swansea City manager John Toshack received the Special Award for his lifetime achievement in Welsh football.

Wales celebrate their 3-0 win over Russia at Spytty Park

Hosted by Gabby Logan, the event celebrated Welsh international football, looking back on the men's and women's national teams over the past 18 months.

The women enjoyed a successful and inspirational World Cup qualifying campaign and came agonisingly close to qualifying for their first major tournament.

Jayne Ludlow's side, made up of part-time and fully professional players, produced defensive master classes to keep seven clean sheets in seven games leading up to the crunch match against England at Rodney Parade.

Phil Neville's Lionesses went on to win the game 3-0 and qualify for this summer's tournament at Wales' expense.

Ludlow and her team are now looking ahead to Euro 2021, and will be boosted by Fishlock's decision to hold off international retirement for the campaign.

Elise Hughes was named as the women's young player of the year.

It has been a transitional period for the men under new manager Ryan Giggs.

Since his appointment at the start of 2018, Giggs has put an emphasis on young attacking talent with the highlight being a 4-1 Nations League victory over the Republic of Ireland.

Giggs has admitted to being experimental with his side, as reflected in his record of four wins, one draw and five defeats from his first 10 matches in charge.

They begin the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign against Slovakia on Sunday.

FAW Young Players of the Year

Elise Hughes

David Brooks

FAW Players' Player of the Year

Sophie Ingle

Gareth Bale

FAW Special Award

John Toshack

Media Choice Award

Ben Davies

FAW Player of the Year

Jess Fishlock

David Brooks