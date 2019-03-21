Fraser Franks: Newport defender retires due to heart issue

Fraser Franks played five teams for England C while representing Wimbledon and Welling in non-league

Footballer Fraser Franks has been forced to retire after it was detected that he has a heart issue.

Doctors will not clear the 28-year old defender, who plays for League Two side Newport County, to resume his career.

The player spent a week in hospital due to an irregular heartbeat and was unable to train as a result.

Franks has made 34 appearances for the Exiles this season and played in their FA Cup games against Leicester City and Manchester City.

Franks played 320 games in his career, but he has not featured for Newport since 19 February.

He also played for AFC Wimbledon, Welling United, Luton Town and Stevenage.

In a statement Newport said they are doing everything to support Franks and his family and say there will be further announcements in the coming weeks.