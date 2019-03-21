Robert Snodgrass to fight FA charge of abusing anti-doping officials

Snodgrass, 31, joined West Ham in 2017 and has made 48 appearances for the Hammers

West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass is to fight a charge of abusing anti-doping officials and has requested a personal hearing.

The 31-year-old Scotland international, who faces a one-match ban and £8,000 fine if found guilty, denies any wrongdoing.

BBC Sport understands Snodgrass was not scheduled to be tested, nor did he refuse to take a test.

The alleged incident took place at the Hammers' training ground on 6 February.

When announcing the charge earlier this month, the Football Association said: "Robert Snodgrass has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3(1).

"It is alleged the player used abusive and/or insulting words towards UK anti-doping officials who were visiting West Ham United's training ground on 6 February 2019 to conduct out-of-competition testing."

Snodgrass has played 34 times for West Ham this season, scoring four goals in all competitions.

