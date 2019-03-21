Fifa bans Togo referee Kokou Hougnimon Fagla for life

Fifa has been investigating allegations of match-fixing

Fifa has banned Togolese referee and football official Kokou Hougnimon Fagla for life after finding him guilty of corruption.

Football's world governing body ruled he accepted bribes to manipulate an unspecified international friendly.

The findings came from Fifa's investigation into various international matches that convicted match-fixer Wilson Raj Perumal tried to manipulate for betting purposes.

Fagla has been "banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level" and fined US$3,000.