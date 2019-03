Andy Morrison (centre) has led his side to three wins over Scottish sides this season

Scottish Challenge Cup final: Connah's Quay Nomads v Ross County Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness Date: Saturday, 22 March Kick-off: 16:30 Coverage: Live on BBC Alba, BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website

Life has comes full circle for Andy Morrison as his Connah's Quay Nomads attempt to be the first "foreign" winners of Scotland's Challenge Cup.

As fate would have it, the 48-year-old Scot has the chance to make history in his home city against Ross County.

"I lived in Kinlochbervie. There will probably be as many from that area as from Wales," he said.

"I've still got cousins, uncles and aunties there. Hopefully there will be a good following coming to support us."

Teams from Northern Ireland and Wales were first invited in 2016 into the competition initially designed for clubs outside Scotland's top flight and, since then, they have been joined by sides from the Republic of Ireland and England's National League.

Connah's Quay are the first of them to have reached the final but face the toughest possible task as they face the side leading Scotland's second tier by eight points.

"We're under no illusions about how difficult it is going to be," he told BBC Scotland. "They're a Premiership team in all but name and have run away with the league this season.

"I've seen a few games this season and the Championship is obviously a much higher standard than what we're used to."

Although Morrison considers his side to be underdogs against County, Nomads have already beaten Championship opposition in the shape of Falkirk before beating Coleraine, Queen's Park and Edinburgh City on their way to the final.

"We've beaten Helsinki of Finland and Stabaek of Norway in Europe - and we beat Falkirk - so there's no reason why we can't go and get a result," he said. "We go into it confident and nothing fazes the players.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for us to challenge ourselves against such teams. It's been like a mini-European adventure for us really - waiting on the draws and doing your research on the teams you're playing."

Connah's Quay Nomads fans arrived in Inverness on Friday

It will be ultra-competitive - Kettlewell

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell is expecting a physical battle as the Dingwall club look to lift the Challenge Cup for the third time after wins in 2007 and 2011.

"The club is delighted to get to any cup final and it is a big occasion for us," he said. "We've always been asked in the rich history we've had in cup competitions to travel to places like Glasgow and Perth, so it's good that there's one closer to home.

"It's a different challenge for us, different players and a different style of football and a break from the league campaign.

"I've heard people say we are massive favourites and this might be an easy game for us, but I think it is going to be anything but that. It will be ultra-competitive."