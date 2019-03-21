Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man Utd, Scotland, Kazakhstan, Aberdeen, Salzburg, West Brom, Kilmarnock, Ayr

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Crystal Palace will offer Celtic stiff competition for Oliver Burke's signature this summer should the Scottish champions pursue a permanent deal for the 21-year-old on-loan West Bromwich Albion forward. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has not ruled out a permanent move for loanee James Wilson, suggesting that the out-of-favour 23-year-old striker could yet blossom once his deal at Manchester United expires this summer. (The Times, print edition)

Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland has rejected an move to Belgian second-tier club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, despite the offer trebling the 23-year-old's current wages, but Hull City, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and Swansea City are also interested. (Daily Express, print edition)

Kilmarnock have opened talks with midfielder Alan Power over a new contract for the 31-year-old Irishman. (Daily Star, print edition)

Marco Rose, who is among the favourites for the Celtic manager's job at the end of the season should caretaker Neil Lennon not be given the job permanently, has hinted that his time may be up at RB Salzburg. (Daily Record)

Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo has been forced to pay his own air fare to feature for the Ivory Coast Under-23s this week as the Africans are engulfed in a financial crisis ahead of his nation's Olympic qualifier against Niger on Friday. (Daily Record)

Scotland head coach Alex McLeish is set to move Graeme Shinnie, who has been playing midfield for Aberdeen, to left back in Scotland's opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Kazakhstan on Thursday after Celtic's Kieran Tierney was ruled out by an injury. (The National)

Kazakhstan head coach Michal Bilek is expecting a far tougher game from Scotland on Thursday than when he faced them in charge of Czech Republic in 2010 - and his opposite number Craig Levein fielded his infamous 4-6-0 formation. (The National)

Kazakhstan head coach Michal Bilek is wary of "fast and dangerous" Scotland in Thursday's opening Euro 2020 qualifier in Astana. (The Scotsman)

Rangers winger Daniel Candeias has urged Scottish referees to protect team-mate Alfredo Morelos, saying the prolific striker, who has picked up 15 yellow cards and four reds in a controversial campaign, faces constant provocation and feels officials unfairly focus on him. (Scottish Sun)

United States midfielder Matt Polster admits he has no idea when he will be offered his next chance by Steven Gerrard after revealing he pulled the plug on his own Rangers debut against Dundee last month, complaining of a tight groin. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Mark Munro, the chief executive of scottishathletics, has called for government support to build a new multi-million-pound indoor athletics facility - in order to safeguard a lasting legacy for the sport in Scotland from the exploits of the likes of middle-distance champion Laura Muir. (The Herald)

Glasgow Warriors have vowed to spend big in their hunt for a top-class replacement for Stuart Hogg, the Scotland full-back who will join England champions Exeter Chiefs at the end of the season. (Daily Record, print edition)

Stuart Hogg, the Scotland who missed most of the Six Nations because of an injury suffered against Ireland, is planning a comeback in Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup quarter-final away to Saracens at the end of next week. (Daily Mail, print edition)

World Rugby is to consider a package of new law proposals to be trialled after the World Cup in the autumn, including a radical idea borrowed from rugby league that would allow an attacking team to kick the ball out and get a throw-in at the lineout. (The Times)