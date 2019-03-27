Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers - Pick your combined Old Firm XI

Alfredo Morelos and Odsonne Edouard
Does Alfredo Morelos or Odsonne Edouard make your combined Old Firm XI?
Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers
Venue: Celtic Park Date: Sunday, 31 March Kick-off: 12:00 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Odsonne Edouard or Alfredo Morelos? Or both?

Celtic are 10 points clear of Rangers at the Scottish Premiership summit, and host their city rivals on Sunday in the third derby of the season.

Who makes your combined Old Firm XI? Make and share your selection below.

My combined Old Firm XI

Select the players you would chose from Celtic and Rangers from the options below...

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you