Kazakhstan v Scotland: Alex McLeish's side 'have 43% chance of reaching Euro 2020'

Euro 2020 qualifying: Kazakhstan v Scotland Venue: Astana Arena, Astana Date: Thursday, 21 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Scotland have a 43% chance of getting out of their Euro 2020 qualifying group, say data analysts Gracenote.

Alex McLeish's side face Kazakhstan in Astana on Thursday before travelling to play San Marino on Sunday.

Before being put in a group that also contains Belgium, Cyprus and Russia, the Scots were thought to have a 34% chance, but that has been revised.

"It was a better than average draw and increased their chances," said Gracenote's Simon Gleave.

Scotland are guaranteed to claim at least a play-off place after winning their Nations League group and this is still the most likely means for them to reach the finals in 2020.

They remain third favourites behind Belgium, who are ranked third in the world by Gracenote, and Russia, who are 34th.

Scotland are ranked 45th, with Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino all outside the top-100.

Overall, McLeish's side are considered by Gracenote to have a 55% chance of reaching Euro 2020 by one method or another.