Celtic v Rangers: Higher or lower? Try our Old Firm quiz

Henrik Larsson and Brian Laudrup
Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers
Venue: Celtic Park Date: Sunday, 31 March Kick-off: 12:00 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Which player won more Scotland caps? Who scored in more Celtic v Rangers matches? Try your hand at our Old Firm quiz.

One player represents each side in every question, with one achieving more of something than their rival. See how you get on...

