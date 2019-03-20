Germany 1-1 Serbia: Youthful Germans begin 2019 with draw

From the section

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic headed the only goal in Serbia's 1-0 victory in Wolfsburg

Serbia goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic produced an inspired display to prevent Joachim Low's new-look Germany from securing an opening win of 2019.

Low's youthful side went behind to Luka Jovic's header in the 12th minute, before substitute Leon Goretzka hit the equaliser after the break.

Serbia were reduced to 10 men late in the second half after Milan Pavkov was shown a straight red for a late foul on Leroy Sane.

