Josh Yorwerth: Ex-Peterborough United defender 'did not understand doping rules'

Josh Yorwerth joined Peterborough for an undisclosed fee from Crawley in July

Banned ex-Peterborough defender Josh Yorwerth's understanding of anti-doping rules was "flimsy", says the Football Association panel ruling on his case.

The 24-year-old was given a four-year suspension last month for evading an anti-doping test in September.

Yorwerth did not answer his door to testers having taken cocaine days before and believing he would be given a two-year ban for testing positive.

But cocaine use carries a maximum ban of three months from the FA.

"We simply observe that Mr Yorwerth clearly had no proper understanding of the seriousness of evading a doping test and the severe consequences for him," the regulatory commission said.

"Our concern is that Mr Yorwerth's flimsy understanding of this important area may well be typical among young footballers. Based on the experience of the members of this regulatory commission, we strongly suspect that it is."

In an interview with The Sun, the former Crawley, Ipswich and Wales Under-21 player - who will appeal the suspension - said he has suffered with drink, drug and gambling addictions.

"I went to the door and saw there were two guys there, seen they were from the FA and had a bag, and I backed off straight away," he said.

"They knocked for an hour-and-a-half, went away for 20 minutes then knocked again. I was in so much shock and panic. I thought, 'that's two years suspended now with cocaine use'."