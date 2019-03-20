Kazakhstan v Scotland: Celtic defender Kieran Tierney to miss Euro 2020 qualifier

Scotland are without left-backs Andrew Robertson and Kieran Tierney for the match in Astana

Euro 2020 qualifying: Kazakhstan v Scotland Venue: Astana Arena Date: Thursday, 21 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney will miss Scotland's opening Euro 2020 qualifying opener in Kazakhstan on Thursday with a hip problem.

Tierney, 22, was expected to replace captain Andrew Robertson, who misses the game after having dental surgery, but has not trained this week.

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor will now captain Alex McLeish's side.

Liverpool's Robertson will join the squad for Sunday's game in San Marino, and Tierney could also be available.

Jordan Archer, Barry Bannan and Charlie Mulgrew dropped out prior to the squad's departure, with Liam Kelly and Stuart Findlay called up.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie and uncapped Kilmarnock centre-half Findlay could deputise at left-back, or manager McLeish may go with three central defenders.

However, potential wing-back candidates Callum Paterson and Ryan Fraser will not be involved due to concerns over the artificial surface in Astana.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Scott Bain (Celtic), Liam Kelly (Livingston), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Defenders: David Bates (Hamburg), Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), *Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Hearts), *Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), John Fleck (Sheffield United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), *Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).

Forwards: Oliver Burke (Celtic), Oli McBurnie (Swansea City), James Forrest (Celtic), *Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Marc McNulty (Hibernian), Lewis Morgan (Sunderland), Johnny Russell (Kansas City).

*Not available for Kazakhstan game