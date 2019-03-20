John Welsh: Grimsby Town captain leaves club by mutual consent
Grimsby captain John Welsh has left the League Two club by mutual consent.
The 35-year-old. who began his career at Liverpool, joined the Mariners in June on a two-year deal from Preston.
But injuries and the form of other players has seen Welsh struggle to make the first team - playing just 17 times since moving to Blundell Park.
"We would like to thank John for his efforts at the club and wish him all the best for the future," a statement on the Grimsby website read.