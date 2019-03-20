Bolton Wanderers: High Court hearing over £1.2m unpaid tax bill adjourned

Bolton Wanderers' High Court hearing over an unpaid tax bill of £1.2m has been adjourned until 3 April.

The Championship club, who are up for sale, received a winding-up petition from HM Revenue & Customs in February.

However, it is understood owner Ken Anderson has agreed terms with a buyer who is willing to pay off their debts.

On Tuesday, Bolton confirmed takeover talks with an interested party, believed to be the Football Ventures consortium, had ended.

The potential new buyer is said to already own a major stake in a "high-level football club".

Bolton now have 14 days to complete a takeover and settle their debts to avoid a winding-up order, which would leave them facing administration or liquidation and a points deduction.

Wednesday's brief hearing in London was the sixth time in 16 months that Wanderers have defended a winding-up petition because of unpaid tax.

In 2016, the club successfully avoided being wound up and paid off a £2.2m tax bill when Dean Holdsworth's Sports Shield consortium and Anderson's Inner Circle completed a last-minute takeover.

