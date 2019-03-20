Euro 2020 qualifiers: Will Grigg pulls out of Northern Ireland squad with injury

Sunderland striker Will Grigg has been ruled out of Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Estonia and Belarus with an injury.

The former Wigan Athletic forward has returned home and will not feature in the matches at Windsor Park on Thursday and Sunday.

Corry Evans again did not train with the squad at the National Stadium on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

The Blackburn Rovers midfielder remains a doubt for Thursday's Estonia game.

