Ghana’s Fabin to take charge of Uganda at U-17 Nations Cup

Samuel Fabin took Ghana to the quarter-finals of the Under 17 World Cup in India in 2017.

Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, who took Ghana to the quarter-finals of the Under 17 World Cup in 2017, has been appointed as Uganda's Under 17 coach ahead of next month's U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania.

Fabin, whose appointment was announced by the Uganda FA (FUFA) on Wednesday, has signed a one-year contract.

His main target will be to help Uganda clinch qualification for the 2019 World Cup in Brazil by finishing in the top four in Tanzania.

"I am here with a mission to guide the Uganda Cubs at the qualifiers in Tanzania," Fabin told local media.

"It will not be an easy task because we have little time to prepare, but I call for cooperation from everyone," said the new coach as his role was announced.

Uganda FA President Moses Magogo said the appointment of Fabin highlights the nation's ambition.

"As FUFA, we have a mission of becoming the number one footballing nation in Africa both on and off the pitch," said Magogo.

"He [Fabin Kwesi Samuel] has experience with such teams having coached the Ghana U-17 national team. We therefore welcome you to Uganda," said Magogo.

The new coach will work together with first assistant coach Nelly Jackson Magera, second assistant Hamza Lutalo and goalkeeping coach Mubarak Kiberu.

The Uganda Cubs recently lost 4-1 to Cameroon, 4-1 to Morocco and managed a 1-0 win over Belarus at a joint Uefa and Caf Invitational tournament in Turkey earlier this month.

Uganda are in a group with hosts Tanzania, Nigeria and Angola at this year's U-17 Nations Cup which takes place in Dar es Salaam between 14-28 April 2019.