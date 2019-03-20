Lyon ready for 'biggest test of season' against Wolfsburg - Jess Fishlock

Jessica Fishlock has opted to continue playing for Wales despite pondering international retirement

Wales' most capped player Jessica Fishlock says she is ready for her "biggest test of the season," when Lyon face Wolfsburg in the Champions League.

Lyon, winners of five finals in eight years including the last three, and Wolfsburg, winners in 2013, 2014 and runners-up in 2016 and 2018, are among the favourites to win the tournament.

"I think it is the biggest test we have had all season," Fishlock explained.

"It is going to be one hell of a game and I'm really excited for it."

Fishlock, who splits her playing time between Lyon and Seattle Reign, says winning the Champions League is her current career priority.

"The Champions League is my priority and has been since I joined in September," she said.

"When you play for Lyon there is an expectation that you cannot lose, you have to win. When you win you have to win 8-0 or 9-0 and if you don't there is something wrong.

"For us as a group we do not let it affect our thinking or preparation, at the end of the day a win is a win. Yes Lyon have dominated the Champions League and the league but the game is changing.

"You can see what happened to Real Madrid and Ajax in the men's game so for Lyon to keep winning shows how good we are mentally as well as how good we are as a team.

"To have that consistency at the highest level is one of the hardest things to do, that's why it happens so rarely."

Fishlock believes the squad she is part of his the strongest in the women's game.

"The reason Lyon are so successful is they have the best players in the world so I mean when you have the best players in the world in one team, you are going to be extremely successful," she said.

However, the Cardiff-born midfielder admits Lyon will need to do it the hard way if they are to win the tournament with Chelsea or PSG awaiting the winners in the semi-final.

"I'm excited, really excited," she said. "When we had the draw and we had Wolfsburg and our whole bracket (draw) - Wolfsburg, PSG, Chelsea, it's such an exciting moment.

"Some people are like - are you gutted about the draw? I'm like no, these are the games that you want to play. To win this whole thing, you have to beat these sides.

"Wolfsburg are a very good side. I think this game is going to be a game to watch for sure. For the neutrals, for Lyon, for Wolfsburg, it's going to be one hell of a game and I'm really excited for it."