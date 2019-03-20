Scottish Gossip: Shinnie, Tierney, Fletcher, Burke, Benkovic

From the section

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen and Scotland midfielder Graeme Shinnie is wanted by Luton Town, the side where his brother, Andrew, currently plays. (Daily Express)

Former Aberdeen striker Scott Booth has warned Graeme Shinnie to think twice about making a summer move to Rangers. (National)

Graeme Shinnie, his agent and Aberdeen have dismissed rumours linking him with a move to Rangers. (Daily Star - print edition)

Kieran Tierney has sat out Scotland training in Kazakhstan amid concerns over plastic pitch. (Scotsman)

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney could captain Scotland on Thursday in the absence of Andy Robertson. (Scotsman)

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that that Filip Benkovic will return to Leicester City in summer, dashing hopes Celtic may have kept him for next season. (Daily Record)

Steven Fletcher has explained why he is not in the Scotland squad; blaming a combination of Kazakhstan's artificial pitch and medical advice over a knee injury. (National)

Chris Burke is close to agreeing a one-year extension at Kilmarnock. (Daily Express - print edition)

Long-term St Johnstone injury victim Brian Easton had to pull out of a comeback game after just 20 minutes. (Daily Express - print edition)

Motherwell have opened new contract talks with Alex Rodriguez Gorrin. (Daily Record - print edition)

Livingston midfielder and Aberdeen target Scott Pittman could be given an international cap by the USA. (Daily Record - print edition)

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney says he was given tips from UFC star Conor McGregor in his bid to fight back from injury. (Daily Express)