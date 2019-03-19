Wednesday's back pages

The Daily Star's back page on Wednesday features England captain Harry Kane
The Daily Express lead on Wales manager Ryan Giggs responding to comments from Zlatan Ibrahimovic
The Independent point to Kane saying club loyalty will not prove an issue in the England squad
The Telegraph also lead on Kane insisting England can push on from their positive World Cup campaign
The Mirror lead on Marcus Rashford saying England hold no fear going into their European Championship qualifiers
