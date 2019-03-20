Dennis Lawrence: Trinidad and Tobago boss has Wrexham in his heart

Dennis Lawrence was in the Wrexham team that won the LDV Vans trophy in 2005

Dennis Lawrence has compared choosing between his job as Trinidad and Tobago manager and returning to Wrexham with watching your siblings argue.

Lawrence was a Wrexham player between 2001 and 2006 but rejected an offer to manage the National League club earlier this season.

Wales face his side in a friendly at Wrexham's Racecourse home on Wednesday.

"Trinidad and Tobago is my home, it's my country, but Wrexham is my heart," said Lawrence.

"It was there [the Wrexham job offer] but being in the Trinidad and Tobago job it was a difficult position to be in.

"It's like your brother and sister having an argument. At the end of the day I had to make a decision to continue with the job I started with Trinidad and Tobago.

"I was comfortable to make that decision but it was a difficult one for me."