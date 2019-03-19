Everton manager Marco Silva fined £12,000 by FA for behaviour at Newcastle

Silva approached referee Lee Mason and his assistants after defeat at Newcastle
Everton manager Marco Silva has been fined £12,000 by the Football Association for confronting officials after his side's defeat at Newcastle.

Silva, 41, engaged angrily with referee Lee Mason and his assistants when his side lost 3-2 - despite being 2-0 up - at St James' Park on 9 March.

The former Watford boss complained Ayoze Perez's winning goal was offside.

The Portuguese accepted an improper conduct at an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing on Tuesday.

