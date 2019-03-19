Rangers 1-1 Kilmarnock: No further disciplinary action following flashpoints

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Kirk Broadfoot and Alfredo Morelos clash at half-time

No retrospective disciplinary action will be taken against any Rangers or Kilmarnock players following Saturday's 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw at Ibrox.

Kilmarnock's Kirk Broadfoot and Rangers' Alfredo Morelos clashed as the players left the field for half-time.

Rangers' Connor Goldson and Kilmarnock's Stuart Findlay were penalised for late challenges on Liam and Eros Grezda, respectively

Both players were booked and will not receive further punishment.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Connor Goldson's challenge on Liam Millar

Referee Greg Aitken booked six players in total, four for the visiting side, and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard his side were not "getting enough protection at the moment".

He added: "There is a difference between a foul and dangerous tackles and I thought there were a lot dangerous tackles out there."

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke countered: "The referee ran the game as he saw fit and, if there was going to be a red card, it would have been for Rangers.

"It would have been for the tackle by Goldson on Millar as he's going through on goal, a chance to get a shot away. But the ref chose to give yellow and we accept that."