Ian Baird to manage Sutton as boss Paul Doswell takes a break

Paul Doswell was appointed Sutton manager in May 2008

Ian Baird will manage Sutton United for the rest of the season as boss Paul Doswell takes a temporary break from the role for personal reasons.

The U's are ninth in the National League, four points off the play-offs with seven games of the campaign left.

"I've been putting everything in to the job here for 11 years and I do need to take a break now," Doswell, 52, said.

"I'm looking forward to being back in early July refreshed and looking forward to the new season."

He added: "Ian and I have been together here for five years and he has been a huge part of the success we've had, so I'm sure he and the rest of the team will do a great job."

Former striker Baird, 54, played for clubs including Leeds, Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Brighton before moving into coaching.

