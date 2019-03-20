Oussama Idrissi: Cleared to play for Morocco by Fifa

AZ Alkmaar's Oussma Idrissi pledged to play for Morocco in February

Football's world governing body Fifa has given Oussma Idrissi permission to switch international allegiance from the Netherlands to Morocco.

The former Dutch youth international, who plays for AZ Alkmaar, had announced his intention in February.

The Royal Morocco Football Federation (FRMF) says he was given approval for the move earlier this week.

FRMF received a letter from Fifa stating Idrissi is qualified to play for the Atlas Lions.

He had already linked up with Herve Renard's squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with Malawi in Lilongwe on March 22.

They then play a friendly at home to Argentina on 26 March in Tangier.

Idrissi was included in Morocco's preliminary squad for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Cameroon and a friendly with Tunisia last November, but did not play.

The 23-year-old winger, who was born in the Netherlands and played for the country at various youth levels, is eligible for Morocco through his parents.

Renard had welcomed Idrissi's commitment to play for Morocco in February.

Speaking at that time, the player said it was a decision that respected both countries.

"I was born and raised here [in the Netherlands] with the standards and values of this beautiful country. I am a footballer and I had to make the decision with my parents. I wanted to make the most of myself," he said.