Wales trio to miss Slovakia game, but Aaron Ramsey expected to play

Wales will be without injured trio Ethan Ampadu, Sam Vokes and Tom Lawrence for their opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia in Cardiff on Sunday.

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will miss Wednesday's friendly against Trinidad and Tobago in Wrexham.

But manager Ryan Giggs confirmed Ramsey will be available to face Slovakia.

David Brooks, Daniel James and James Lawrence should be fit despite training separately from the main squad.

Wales have been training at Manchester United's Carrington base. Although Ramsey was not taking part in Tuesday's session, he was at the ground for treatment.

More to follow