Euro 2020 qualifiers: Republic's Keogh available for Gibraltar game despite broken hand

Keogh spoke about his broken hand on Tuesday

Richard Keogh has turned down surgery on his broken hand to be available for the Republic of Ireland's opening Euro 2020 qualifier away to Gibraltar.

The Derby County defender suffered the injury during his side's 0-0 draw with Stoke City last week.

However, he is preparing to play in Saturday's qualifier - if selected - wearing a lightweight cast.

"I went for the X-ray and at first they were talking about surgery," explained 32-year-old Keogh.

"This was before I spoke to the hand surgeon and I didn't particularly want to do that.

"When I spoke to him, I just said, 'Listen, if there's a chance of me playing, I just want to carry on playing if that's at all possible. I don't want to have surgery'. I'd rather just take the risk, I suppose, and just crack on.

"He saw the X-ray and said, 'I think we can do that'. If it hadn't been the middle of my finger where it's protected by the other two, I think I might have had to have surgery and been out for bit."

Saturday's match in Gibraltar will be the first of manager Mick McCarthy's second spell in charge of the Republic, who will host Georgia in Dublin three days later.

McCarthy replaced Martin O'Neill as Republic boss in November after the former Northern Ireland captain guided the side to just one win in nine games during 2018.