Aron Gunnarsson: Cardiff City midfielder set to leave at end of season
Cardiff City midfielder Aron Gunnarsson is set to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.
The 29-year-old signed a one-year extension following promotion to the Premier League last year but has now been linked with Qatari club Al-Arabi.
The Iceland captain would join former international boss Heimir Hallgrímsson, who took charge of the club in 2018.
Gunnarsson is the Bluebird's current longest-serving player having played 278 games, scoring 25 goals.