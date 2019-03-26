League One
Doncaster19:45Bristol Rovers
Venue: The Keepmoat Stadium

Doncaster Rovers v Bristol Rovers

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton392411476314583
2Barnsley392212565283778
3Portsmouth392111768412774
4Sunderland371916264343073
5Charlton381910955371867
6Peterborough391610136054658
7Doncaster3815121161501157
8Blackpool391414114341256
9Coventry39168154343056
10Burton391411145346753
11Fleetwood381410144941852
12Gillingham39138185363-1047
13Oxford Utd391113154554-946
14Plymouth391210174961-1246
15Bristol Rovers381112153939045
16Wycombe381111164758-1144
17Accrington371111154054-1444
18Scunthorpe39128194767-2044
19Shrewsbury391013164252-1043
20Southend39126214757-1042
21Walsall39119194261-1942
22Rochdale38118194776-2941
23Wimbledon39116223457-2339
24Bradford39106234367-2436
View full League One table

