Xherdan Shaqiri: Liverpool midfielder to miss Switzerland games because of groin injury

Shaqiri scored in Switzerland's 2-1 win over Serbia in the 2018 World Cup to help his country reach the last 16

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has withdrawn from Switzerland's squad because of a groin injury.

Switzerland play the first of their 2020 European Championship qualifiers in Georgia on Saturday, before a home game against Denmark on 26 March.

Shaqiri, 27, has scored six goals for the Premier League leaders this season, but has not started a match since 30 January.

Liverpool's next game is at home against Tottenham on 31 March.

The Reds, aiming to become English champions for the first time since 1990, have a two-point lead over Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand.

Liverpool have seven Premier League games remaining in 2018-19 and also face Porto in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.