Xherdan Shaqiri: Liverpool midfielder to miss Switzerland games because of groin injury

Xherdan Shaqiri
Shaqiri scored in Switzerland's 2-1 win over Serbia in the 2018 World Cup to help his country reach the last 16

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has withdrawn from Switzerland's squad because of a groin injury.

Switzerland play the first of their 2020 European Championship qualifiers in Georgia on Saturday, before a home game against Denmark on 26 March.

Shaqiri, 27, has scored six goals for the Premier League leaders this season, but has not started a match since 30 January.

Liverpool's next game is at home against Tottenham on 31 March.

The Reds, aiming to become English champions for the first time since 1990, have a two-point lead over Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand.

Liverpool have seven Premier League games remaining in 2018-19 and also face Porto in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you