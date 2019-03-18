Irish Premiership: Crusaders have 'lacked consistency' - Baxter

Billy Joe Burns and Emmet Hughes in action during Crusaders' 3-1 win over Warrenpoint on 22 December

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says the league champions "have been playing catch-up football since two months into the season" as they prepare to travel to Warrenpoint Town on Tuesday night.

The third-placed Crues are five points behind Ballymena United in second.

"We've been behind. We've lost too many games of football to mount a challenge. We haven't had that consistency but we are there or thereabouts," said Baxter.

"We have to continue to work hard and battle hard to dig out what we can."

The north Belfast side have seven league games remaining as they chase the second-place finish which would ensure European football - and they have an Irish Cup semi-final against Coleraine to look forward to on 30 March.

"The Irish Cup offers a route into Europe, as does second spot, so every one of the matches we have left is vitally important.

"Until it is mathematically impossible we'll be doing everything we can to get that second place - we're playing well, the team is confident and there's lots to play for," added the Crues boss.

'No room for complacency'

Baxter says he will "assess the squad and use it wisely" in Tuesday's game with Warrenpoint, who he describes as his "surprise packages" of the season.

"You can take your eye off the ball for certain games and think you are facing a slightly lesser team," he warned.

"Warrenpoint have played exceptional football and they have good players who play to a system that suits them.

"We have had tight games against them this year and when you make one or two changes you have to be wise as to how many changes you can really make."

Jeffrey seeks Ballymena 'response'

Ballymena host Institute in Tuesday's other rearranged fixture as the Sky Blues attempt to bounce back quickly from Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Glentoran, their first home reverse in the Premiership this season.

"This time last season we needed to win three matches to make the top six so if anyone had given me this position at this time of year I would have gladly taken it," explained Ballymena manager David Jeffrey.

"We have never got carried away with ourselves and we have kept our feet firmly on the ground.

"We didn't play well on Saturday but it's all about how we respond. We have another tough game but that's hopefully what we will do on Tuesday."